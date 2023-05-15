SHILOH - A Fairview Heights woman has been charged and is in custody related to a financial exploitation case of an elderly woman.

Shiloh Police released these facts about the case: At 11:26 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Shiloh Police officers were dispatched to Regions Bank located at 400 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon in reference to the possible unlawful use of a credit card with an elderly victim.

Detective Sergeant Kyle Bade made this statement: "Upon our arrival, Shiloh officers met with O’Fallon officers and bank personnel who noticed unusual activity on the victim’s bank account and notified the O’Fallon Police, who contacted the Shiloh Police due to the transactions occurring in Shiloh. The case was submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for review."

On Friday, May 12, 2023, St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Nester issued a warrant for Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person and a warrant for theft, both Class 3 felonies, charging Clydesha F. Lipson, 35, of the 100 block of Kassing Avenue in Fairview Heights, with the above crimes.

The warrants were reviewed by St. Clair County Judge Leah Captain who set Lipson’s bond at $30,000 with 10% to apply.

Lipson is currently in custody at the St. Clair County Jail for want of bond. The Shiloh Police Department would like to thank the O’Fallon Police Department for their assistance with this case.

*All persons are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

