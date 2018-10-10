HARDIN – A woman has been charged following a late August 2018 incident in which shots were fired at Calhoun County Sheriff Bill Heffington.

Patricia A. Hale, 45, of Batchtown, was arrested without incident Wednesday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m. and was charged with two felonies, including aggravated assault with a firearm, a Class 4 Felony, and reckless discharge of a firearm, also a Class 4 Felony. Bond for Hale was set at $20,000 by Judge Charles H.W. Burch on Oct. 9.

These charges were the result of that late August incident in which Heffington responded to a call of shots fired in Batchtown on Jefferson Street. He arrived and came under fire from the doorway of the household. None of the shots hit Heffington, and he took cover behind his squad car to deescalate the situation.

“I walked up to the door and said who I was, but no one answered,” Heffington said in August after the incident. “I went around to the front door and tried again, and heard a window shatter, and that's when it hit to the side of me. If I would have been in front of the door I would have got it.”

After talking to Hale, Heffington said he was “tickled to death” the situation was resolved without anyone coming to harm. He said he wanted to get the woman mental health treatment before worrying about charges, noting at that time charges could come in the future.

These are those charges.

