EDWARDSVILLE - Police are investigating a complaint by an Edwardsville woman, 25, who said she had consensual sex with a man at her home, but later found a public post of the act on Snapchat that appeared to be taken from her bedroom window.

She took a screenshot of the video and showed it to a police officer. The officers found out the user name of the account that posted the video, according to a sworn statement.

Police were told by the woman’s former roommate confirmed the account belonged to the same man whose name was found as a result of the Snapchat screenshot. The witness also confirmed that the video appeared to have been taken from outside the victim’s window.

The incident was reported in May, but authorities suppressed the court document to avoid hampering the investigation. The sworn statement was made public Friday. Police have asked for a search warrant for the Snapchat information. No charges have been filed.

