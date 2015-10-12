Woman, baby sustain injuries in Monday morning crash Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. A woman and a baby sustained injuries in a single-vehicle accident on State Highway 109 Monday morning. According to the officer on scene, Savannah M. Ridenour, 21, of Jerseyville, was driving a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, and headed South on State Highway 109 when the vehicle lost control. The vehicle crossed the northbound lane and went into the ditch, hitting the embankment, causing the vehicle to roll. Article continues after sponsor message Ridenour and a baby in the vehicle sustained injuries and were transported by air, Jersey County Sheriff Mark Kallal said. Another passenger Cody D. Skinner, 23, of Kane did not appear to be injured, the sheriff said. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip