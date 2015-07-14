Alton Police arrested Michele R. Dennis, 48 of Alton, after she was found to have been preying on the kindness of other Altonians.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Henderson after receiving a report of a woman entering a home, without the permission of the homeowner, to ask for money on Saturday, July 11, 2015.

Quick action by officers in the Patrol Division led to the identification and arrest of Dennis as the suspect in this and other similar incidents.

Article continues after sponsor message

“A person’s home should be where they feel the safest. When uninvited people enter, the homeowner feels violated. I’m proud of the Patrol Division for their quick action in this case,” said Lieutenant David DeWall, Alton Chief of Detectives.

Dennis has been charged with Criminal Trespass to Residence, a Class 4 Felony, and is currently being held at Madison County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

If residents see any activity in their neighborhoods that appears suspicious, please do not hesitate to contact the Alton Police Department at 618.463.3505 or in an emergency dial 9-1-1.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: