



ST. LOUIS - A woman and her two young daughters were shot and killed in south St. Louis Thursday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call at around 7:42 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Grand Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a 1-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, and a 30-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims died, St. Louis police chief John Hayden confirmed.

The police chief pleaded for anyone with information to come forward and call the police. "We need to solve this," he stressed.

Police have not released the victims' names or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with any information on the crime, please contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at (314) 231-1212.

