ST. LOUIS - A woman and her two young daughters were shot and killed in south St. Louis Thursday morning.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call at around 7:42 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Grand Boulevard.

Article continues after sponsor message

When officers arrived, they found a 1-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, and a 30-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims died, St. Louis police chief John Hayden confirmed.

The police chief pleaded for anyone with information to come forward and call the police. "We need to solve this," he stressed.

Police have not released the victims' names or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with any information on the crime, please contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at (314) 231-1212.

More like this:

2 days ago - Belleville Man Charged With First-Degree Murder

Sep 12, 2023 - St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office Files 15 Charges In Zone 6 Enforcement

Aug 15, 2023 - St. Clair State's Attorney's Office Files 28 Charges In PSEG Cases

Sep 14, 2023 - Man Sentenced to 405 Months in Fed Prison for Attempted Sex Crimes Against a Minor

Aug 4, 2023 - 15-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder In East St. Louis Case

 