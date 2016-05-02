(This is another in a series of stories recognizing this year’s YWCA Women of Distinction.)

ALTON - Rev. Diane Connors Williams of the Alton Community Church of God is a woman who was a trailblazer for other women in Alton in regard to being a church pastor.

She was the first woman to accept a pastor position in the region and opened doors for others to follow.

Williams said what being an Alton YWCA Woman of Distinction means to her is: being “a life-changing example in a sometimes unchanging world.”

“It is being an example for women, young women and boys to know there is somebody out there that is trying to do the right thing and walk in the right way,” she said of being a Woman of Distinction.

She is also on the Alton Housing Authority Board and motivates as a speaker to women and others.

Williams also established a food mission for holidays, a summer food service program for children that has been very important in children’s lives and is a member of the United Fellowship International Ministries and Coalition for Concerned Citizens.

To recognize and celebrate the achievements of these Women of Distinction, the YWCA is hosting an evening event May 5, 2016 at the Commons of Lewis & Clark Community College. The event begins at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30) Dinner reservations are $60 per person or $480 for a table of eight.

Reservations are available in person at the Alton YWCA located at 304 East 3RD Street, by phone (618) 465-7774 or online at www.altonywca.com .

For additional information regarding this exciting event, visit www.altonywca.com .

