JERSEYVILLE - Wm. Nobbe & Co. held their annual Day of Play Saturday at 26917 Crystal Lake Road.

Ben Poletti, store manager, said they try to make a fun day for families while at the same time showing what the store has to offer.

“We have a really nice facility and this allows people to venture inside and see we offer a whole lot more than big tractors and combines,” Poletti said. “People are learning what it is all about and brings the entire family out and have fun with it.”

Some of the key attractions for the day included a try and drive for Gators, a petting zoo, remote control John Deere toys and a great opportunity for kids to get an up-close look at some equipment.

For more information on Wm. Nobbe & Co. call (618) 498-5504 or visit http://www.wmnobbe.com/.