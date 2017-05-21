JERSEYVILLE - This Saturday's Day of Play event, hosted by Wm. Nobbe & Co., was entertaining for both adults and children alike.

While plenty of fun activities kept kids entertained indoors, their parents could shop around, take a test drive and learn about some new lawn care tools, mowers, utility vehicles and compact or full-size tractors.

"The day of play is an event to bring our customers and new people in the community to our store," Wm. Nobbe & Co. store manager Ben Poletti said. "We've tried to tailor it to make it exciting and fun for both adults and children.

"As you walk around, you see all these great activities for kids, like a bounce house, corn box, face painting an other things like that," he said. "At the same time, parents who may be thinking about buying a lawn mower, compact tractor, Gator or utility vehicle, they can come kick the tires on it, and if they like, do a test drive, in a no-pressure atmosphere.

Wm. Nobbe & Co., which is located at 26917 Crystal Lake Road in Jerseyville, is joining the Jersey County Ambulance Association with its Gator utility vehicle raffle. The winning ticket will be drawn at JCA's family day event, which is set for July 8.

Along with its sales on apparel, equipment and accessories, the event serves as a great opportunity to educate children about agriculture. They also get an opportunity to meet and greet with some farm animals as well.

"Seeing the excitement of the kids is my favorite part," Poletti said. "They get to come in and climb on all of the big equipment they might see out in the fields or pass on the highway. They're always excited to get in the corn box, bounce house and see all the farm animals we brought in too.

Stormy weather has dampened some of this weekend's activities, but fortunately for Wm. Nobbe & Co., their facilities can accommodate more than enough families inside its interior and on its covered porch.

"We are very fortunate for the facility that we have," he said. "We have the ability to bring everything inside and have our petting zoo on the covered porch.

"We plan on having this event every year, and we can do it rain or shine."

For more information about Wm. Nobbe & Co., please visit their website at www.wmnobbe.com or call (618) 498-5504.



