WLCA 89.9-FM Hosts Local High School Students during Annual Radio Camp GODFREY – Alton High School student Logan Phillips prepares to go on-air as his fellow classmates, from left, Nicole Matis and J.T. Ammonette, and WLCA Music Director Randy Kinnikin, right, look on. WLCA is hosting students from Alton, Marquette Catholic and Civic Memorial high schools July 28-29 for its annual Radio Camp. Students are divided into two groups – one group in the classroom with WLCA Station Manager Mike Lemons, and the other group in the studio learning the equipment from current Radio Broadcasting students. The participating high school students will be on-air this coming semester in the local high schools, due in part to equipment Lewis and Clark Community College purchased some years ago and donated to give the high schools each their own station. The Radio Camp is the perfect opportunity for the high school students to come in and learn the basics before their semester begins.