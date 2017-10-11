GREENFIELD - Carrollton's volleyball team edged rival Greenfield-Northwestern 2-1 in three games Tuesday at Greenfield.

Carrollton won by a 16-25, 25-22, 25-22 margins.

Claire Williams again was a standout for the Hawks with 10 kills, two blocks and six digs. Hannah Krumwiede added three kills and a team-high 19 assists. Molly Pohlman and Katie Hendricks both contributed five digs.

Carrollton plays at home against ISD on Thursday. The Hawks are 11-12 overall and 6-4 in the WIVC with the win. Greenfield-Northwestern, 11-11 overall and 6-2 in the conference, plays at North Greene on Thursday night.

These are the Carrollton stats:

Carrollton VS Greenfield

Carrollton won 2-1

16-25, 25-22, 25-22

Williams: Kills-10, Blocks 2, Digs-6

Gray: kills 2

Heath: Kills-4

Rhoades: Killls-3

Harr: Kills- 6, Blocks-3

krumweide: Kills-3, Assists-19

Pohlman: Digs-5

Hendricks: Digs-5

Brown County defeats Calhoun girls in volleyball match

Brown County defeated Calhoun's girls 26-24, 26-24 in a match on Tuesday night.

Emily Baalman had eight service points for Calhoun, Jessica Oswald had five service points and Junie Zirkelbach had four service points. Holly Baalman had four blocks and Alexis Klocke had one block. Junie Zirkelbach had eight kills; Holly Baalman and Alexis Klocke had four kills apiece. Emily McBride had eight assists, Zirkelbach had seven assists.

Calhoun is now 11-11 overall and 4-4 in the WIVC.

