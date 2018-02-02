JERSEYVILLE - The Panthers Blake Wittman signed his letter of intent with St. Ambrose University Thursday afternoon.

Wittman will go on to play as a part of the Fighting Bees football team while continuing his athletic and academic career.

Wittman said he’s excited to have decided on a school and a program.

“I’m excited for the experience and to see what the future brings,” he said. “It’s kind of sad to see everything come to an end here, but I’m excited to see what comes and ready to keep moving on.”

