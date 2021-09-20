SPRINGFIELD – The application period for high school students to request a nomination to a U.S. Military Service Academy for the Class of 2026 from U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) will close nearly two weeks from today, on Saturday, October 2.

Duckworth’s office has been accepting applications from high school students seeking a Congressional nomination to one of the four Military Service Academies through her website since March. Each year Duckworth, with the assistance of a nomination committee, selects from the applicants a group of outstanding Illinois students to receive Congressional nominations to attend West Point, the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy, or the Merchant Marine Academy.

“It takes a special kind of young person to succeed at a U.S. Military Service Academy,” said Duckworth. “The rigorous nomination process demands outstanding test scores, a high GPA, and a commitment to community service. I encourage all interested Illinois students to apply for a nomination, and I applaud their desire to serve our country.”

Service academies allow young people to serve their country while receiving a full four-year scholarship. Upon acceptance of an appointment into an Academy, a student commits to five years of active duty service after graduation. U.S. citizens between the ages of 17 and 23 may receive appointments from one of the four service academies.

In order to be considered, a student must get a formal nomination from their Member of Congress, Senator, or the Vice President. Students must apply directly to the Military Service Academy and elected officials of their choice in order to be considered. A nomination does not guarantee an offer of appointment. Interested students should follow the instructions on Senator Duckworth’s website.

