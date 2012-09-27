Get The Latest News!

The band Off the Shoulder

ALTON, IL – The music of local band “Off the Shoulder” will provide soothing sounds at the “Witches Walk” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, in the Alton Memorial Hospital Healing Garden.

Miss Eunice’s Hat Box, the AMH gift shop, will be offering all harvest and Halloween merchandise for 30 percent off during the event. Visitors can also get a preview of Miss Eunice Hat Box’s Christmas shop.

“Off the Shoulder” is a local band featuring Gigi Darr, Christine Banda, Randy Banks and Sharon Spence Korn.

