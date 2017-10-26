There is a group of Witches in Grafton who are cooking up the next big event for The Chamber of Commerce, "Witches on the Water"! This first year will be a FREE admission and considered a learning experience. The intention is to grow the event every year with the goal being to replicate what Kimmswick, MO has successfully done, welcoming 4000+ witches annually!

This first year, there will be four prizes awarded:

Best Witch $50 & Scariest, Ugliest and Sexiest Witch $25 each. They are asking that all businesses stay open late on Friday, Oct. 27th and offer some sort of discount or special.

Shuttles will run until 11:00 p.m. Men, dogs and kids NOT welcome!

If you wish more information, contact Chris Spanton -618-535-6923

