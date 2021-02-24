Wisper ISP, LLC has upgraded the equipment on elevated structures within their existing network of New Douglas and Walshville, IL to offer speeds up to 100

Mbps.

Zach Spaur of Walshville, IL has been a customer of Wisper Internet for about six months. When asked about his service, Zach said, “I am very thankful for my Wisper Internet service! The only other option we have in my area is Satellite.Wisper's service is much more reliable and highspeed, which we really needed so my kids could remote learn during the COVID-19 Pandemic. My family can use multiple devices at once without any issues. We are also very happy with Wisper's customer service. The technicians are very professional."

The location of the elevated structures upgraded to offer speeds up-to 100 Mbps are as follows:

Water Tower – 34 New Douglas Avenue; Sorento, IL 62086 (New Douglas City Limits)

Water Tower – 3026 Schoeny Trail; Walshville, IL 62091

Fixed Wireless Technology uses elevated structures, such as water towers, cell towers, grain elevators, etc. to reach a resident’s home. Current capabilities do require the equipment on a resident’s roof to have ‘line of sight’ to the elevated structure. That means no trees or terrain can be blocking the visual path. A resident will reside no more than 3 -5 miles from the elevated structure to receive the desired signal

strength.

Eligible residents will be able to receive the following speeds and prices:

Surf: 10 Mbps X 2 Mbps for $50/month

Surf Plus: 15 Mbps X 3 Mbps for $65/month

Surf Preferred: 25 Mbps X 5 Mbps for $75/month

Surf Pro: 50 Mbps X 5 Mbps for $85/month

Surf Extreme: 100 Mbps X 20 Mbps for $105/month

To determine service eligibility, contact the Wisper Sales Team at (800)

765-7772 or sales@wisperisp.com.

Wisper has partnered with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for their Lifeline Program. The Lifeline program offers a discount off of service for low-income households. If you believe you are eligible for the Lifeline Program and would like to apply, please visit:www.lifelinesupport.org. When approved, you will receive an approval letter. To receive the discount, the approval letter will need to be emailed to sales@wisperisp.com.

Wisper ISP, LLC is a Wireless Internet Service Provider with 180 employees and 20,000 subscribers across Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Wisper is based out of Mascoutah, IL, in the St. Louis Metro Area, with regional offices in Joplin and Washington, MO. Wisper customers in rural and metropolitan communities receive fast, reliable service and friendly, helpful customer service.

