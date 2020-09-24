When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. - Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., Santa Fe Springs, CA., is issuing a voluntary recall for Shirakiku brand imported Dried Fungus (also known as Black Fungus or Kikurage) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The product was distributed to restaurants in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington DC, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and British Columbia in Canada.

Affected Product:

BLACK FUNGUS (KIKURAGE) 5LB

5 LB

00074410604035

All Lots with Item #60403 on the package

Wismettac is initiating the recall after the California Department of Public Health discovered the presence of Salmonella in the product. The manufactuer has been made aware of the issue, and is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the issue so corrections can be implemented.

To ensure consumer safety, all distribution of the affected product has ceased and restaurant customers have been notified for the product removal.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at recall@wismettacusa.com.

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc.

Food Safety Department

recall@wismettacusa.com

