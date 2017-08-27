In the short term, with Jedd Gyorko on the disabled list, the St. Louis Cardinals will use either Greg Garcia or Matt Carpenter at third base, with Luke Voit stepping in at first base. But with the roster expansion coming at the end of the week, who else could be in the mix?

Patrick Wisdom? Aledmys Diaz? Yes.

“Patrick’s had a good year at Memphis–he’s certainly part of the mix,” said General Manager Michael Girsch. “One of the thing that Memphis has done with their 40-games over .500 is almost everyone down there has had a good year and is in the mix for consideration. We’re talking him and some of the other infielders.”

Wisdom, is not on the 40-man roster and will need to be protected this off-season. Currently he has 29 HRs, 84 RBIs, and an .818 OPS at Memphis. Wisdom also has 145 strikeouts in 435 at-bats.

Article continues after sponsor message

After spending his first 71 games with St. Louis, Diaz was optioned to Memphis and has hit .248 (.294 OBP) with the Redbirds. He’s also expanded his defensive positions beyond shortstop.

“Diaz has been playing third base at Memphis for the last couple of weeks,” shared Girsch. “Some third, some second, so he’s an option.”

Already in action today, Diaz had a 3-run double for Memphis in the 1st inning.

“The reports from Memphis have been positive–that he’s taken to it and looks pretty good there,” added Girsch. “I think right now, he thinks of himself and we think of him as a shortstop who’s got flexibility, but that could change.”

photo credit: Yalonda M. James/The Commercial Appeal via USA TODAY NETWORK, Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports