A pair of Springfield Cardinals took the top honors as the St. Louis Cardinals announced Patrick Wisdom and Arturo Reyes as their Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for June.

The third baseman hit .307 (27-88) with seven home runs and 23 RBI over 25 games in June.

Wisdom had 11 multi-hit games and a five-game RBI streak during the month of June, highlighted by June 15th at Tulsa in which he hit a pair of home runs including a game-winning grand slam to break a 4-4 tie in the 10th inning.

After hitting just .159 in the month of April, Wisdom was sent to Extended Spring Training for a couple of weeks. He’s hit .300 (43-143) since his return in mid-May.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Patrick has put together a strong month of June,” commented Gary LaRocque, Director of Player Development, via email. “He used the time in Extended Spring well, returning to Springfield and showing adjustments in game situations, and with it a very positive month.”

Selected with the supplemental first round (52nd overall) pick by St. Louis in the 2012 first-year player draft, the 23-year old Wisdom is currently tied for 9th in the Texas league with 8 HR and 37 RBI this season.

A Texas League All-Star, Reyes was 4-0 with a 1.84 ERA over five starts during the month, winning four consecutive starts from June 3-19. He allowed just one hit over 6.2 scoreless innings at Tulsa on June 14, before being removed at 99 pitches. Reyes also struck out seven or more batters on three different occasions.

The 23-year old right hander was a 40th round (1,205th overall) selection of St. Louis in 2013. Reyes is the first Cardinals minor leaguer since Kevin Siegrist (41st round) in May of 2013, to win the monthly award being drafted in the 40th round or higher.