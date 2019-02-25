ST. LOUIS - It seems the region just can't shake the hands of Old Man Winter.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said it is increasingly likely that much of the region will see wintry precipitation Wednesday night through Thursday.

"A storm is expected to pass to our south across the lower Mississippi River Wednesday night, bringing a large swath of precipitation to our region. At this time, it looks like the air will be cold enough to support snow across the northern third of the forecast area with freezing precipitation in the southern two thirds.

"Please keep in mind that we're nearly three days out from when this may occur, so the forecast is likely to change," the Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis encourages residents to continue to watch the forecast as it develops.

