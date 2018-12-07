WOOD RIVER – An event called the WinterVille Festival should bring smiles to a lot of young children from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wood River Roundhouse in Central Park in Wood River. The event is being coordinated by the Wood River Appearance Committee and Chair Valerie Freeman.

Hit 'N Run co-owner Dwight Fowler, a constant community supporter, has donated cookies for the WinterVille event. The first 25 children will receive Grinch Dust and there will be a Grinch present.

On Saturday morning, the Wood River Park & Recreation Department for the City of Wood River will hold their annual Breakfast with Santa, which is the reason for the Grinch appearance.

“This is a free community event,” said Freeman. “We wanted to bring people together for a relaxed holiday event to enjoy cookies and Grinch cocoa. We will have face painting and games for the children. This is the first event of its kind here. This is the fourth year for the decorated Christmas Tree Contest. We changed the event this year to WinterVille Festival from Winter Wonder Walk.”

The purpose of the event is to display decorated Christmas trees by grades K-5.

“We hope to expand the event each year,” Freeman said. “The trees will be displayed inside the Roundhouse and the community will vote on the trees and the winning class will receive a $50 check.”

Families are encouraged to bring their children out to the free Christmas event.

