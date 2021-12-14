Winterfest Hosts Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Neon Nights Celebration And Fireworks
ST. LOUIS – Bright lights, big city! Skate into 2022 with a celebration the entire family will love at the Winterfest New Year’s Eve Neon Nights Celebration on Friday, December 31 from 4 – 8 p.m. Neon Nights is presented by Gateway Arch Park Foundation with support from Missouri Lottery.
The Neon Nights celebration features fun for the entire family, including:
- Winterfest ice skating
- DJ MaKossa
- Neon face painters
- Balloon artist
- Photo booth
- Skating “Wild Lights” juggler (4 – 6 p.m.)
- Fire dancers (6 – 8 p.m.)
- Fireworks (8 p.m.)
Giveaways (while supplies last) including Missouri Lottery prize packs*, holiday twinkle glasses, glow neon necklaces, glow 2022 LED glasses, party hats, and noisemakers.
*Must be 18 or older to play.
GENERAL WINTERFEST INFORMATION:
Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s Winterfest is presented by Bank of America and World Wide Technology and produced in partnership with the St. Louis Blues.
Winterfest Hours of Operation: Now through January 2, 2022:
- Fridays from 4 – 8 p.m.
- Saturdays and Sundays from 12 – 8 p.m.
- December 25 (Christmas Day): 2 – 8 p.m.
Extended Hours: December 27 – 31, 2021:
- Open daily from 12 – 8 p.m.
Activities:
- Ice skate rentals: $12/adults; $7/children ages 3 to 15.
- Guests can skate for free if they bring their own skates.
- Kids’ skate rentals are free on Fridays and daily from December 25 – January 1, courtesy of the St. Louis Blues.
- S’mores kits: $15 per kit (includes ingredients for six s’mores) with access to fire pits
- Igloo reservations: $250 per igloo
- Reservations include two hours in a comfortable, heated igloo overlooking Kiener Plaza,
$50 food and drink credit for JR’s Gourmet at the Winterfest Cafe, up to six skate rentals, and free parking for one vehicle at Kiener West Garage, courtesy of InterPark.
- Several celebration-themed package upgrades are available for an additional $50, and guests can purchase a cozy Winterfest blanket for $20.
For more information: Visit ArchPark.org/Winterfest for the full programming schedule and to reserve ice skates, s’mores kits, and igloos.
About Gateway Arch Park Foundation
Gateway Arch Park Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to ensure the Gateway Arch, its grounds, neighboring public spaces, and attractions are a vital, welcoming, well-supported resource to the community and nation for generations to come. The Foundation is part of an alliance that helps meet this mission, which includes the National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Great Rivers Greenway, Jefferson National Parks Association, and the City of St. Louis. For more information, visit
www.ArchPark.org.
