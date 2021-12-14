ST. LOUIS – Bright lights, big city! Skate into 2022 with a celebration the entire family will love at the Winterfest New Year’s Eve Neon Nights Celebration on Friday, December 31 from 4 – 8 p.m. Neon Nights is presented by Gateway Arch Park Foundation with support from Missouri Lottery.

The Neon Nights celebration features fun for the entire family, including:

Winterfest ice skating

DJ MaKossa

Neon face painters

Balloon artist

Photo booth

Skating “Wild Lights” juggler (4 – 6 p.m.)

Fire dancers (6 – 8 p.m.)

Fireworks (8 p.m.)

Giveaways (while supplies last) including Missouri Lottery prize packs*, holiday twinkle glasses, glow neon necklaces, glow 2022 LED glasses, party hats, and noisemakers.

*Must be 18 or older to play.

GENERAL WINTERFEST INFORMATION:

Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s Winterfest is presented by Bank of America and World Wide Technology and produced in partnership with the St. Louis Blues.

Winterfest Hours of Operation: Now through January 2, 2022:

Fridays from 4 – 8 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays from 12 – 8 p.m.

December 25 (Christmas Day): 2 – 8 p.m.

Extended Hours: December 27 – 31, 2021:

Open daily from 12 – 8 p.m.

Activities:

Ice skate rentals: $12/adults; $7/children ages 3 to 15. Guests can skate for free if they bring their own skates. Kids’ skate rentals are free on Fridays and daily from December 25 – January 1, courtesy of the St. Louis Blues.

S’mores kits: $15 per kit (includes ingredients for six s’mores) with access to fire pits

Igloo reservations: $250 per igloo Reservations include two hours in a comfortable, heated igloo overlooking Kiener Plaza,

$50 food and drink credit for JR’s Gourmet at the Winterfest Cafe, up to six skate rentals, and free parking for one vehicle at Kiener West Garage, courtesy of InterPark. Several celebration-themed package upgrades are available for an additional $50, and guests can purchase a cozy Winterfest blanket for $20.



For more information: Visit ArchPark.org/Winterfest for the full programming schedule and to reserve ice skates, s’mores kits, and igloos.

