ALTON - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the region with higher snowfall amounts now predicted throughout the region. The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded in the area to 3 p.m. today.

NWS in St. Louis says: "Snow will spread eastward across the forecast area this morning. Accumulations up to 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts are possible.

"A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire forecast area due to the timing, rate, and amount of snow, as well as surface temperatures. This will combine to create potentially hazardous travel conditions through the morning and into the afternoon hours."

NWS in St. Louis continued and said "Accumulating snow will cause travel difficulties. Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves."

Around 8:30 a.m. area departments were called to a motorists who had spun off the road on I-255 and overturned. Thankfully, the person was not injured.

Caution is urged for motorists on their way home Wednesday evening.

