ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - The region is under a Winter Weather Advisory until mid-afternoon Sunday.

Snowfall expectations have decreased some, with a forecast of 1 to 4 inches now expected. Motorists are urged to exhibit caution on the streets and highways through Sunday and early Monday.

This is the forecast from the National Weather Service in St. Louis: “A storm system will bring 1 to 4 inches of snow to the region today. The snow will make travel hazardous at times. Dangerously cold wind chills between 15 and 20 below zero are expected late tonight and early on Monday morning over northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. A wind chill advisory is in effect for this area from midnight until 9 a.m. Monday morning.”

This is a warning from Illinois State Police District 18 and Edwardsville Police Department about travel today: "Roads are slick! Public Works is out doing their best. If you do have to go today give yourself extra time, slow down, and leave space! "

Pat Schwarte also contributed to this story.