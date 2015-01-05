The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the schedule and prices for player autograph signings at the upcoming Winter Warm-Up. Tickets go on-sale tomorrow, Tuesday January 6th at 9am online cardinals.com/winterwarmup.

Every dollar donated for autograph tickets – as well as all proceeds from the Winter Warm-Up weekend – benefit Cardinals Care, the team’s community foundation that cares for kids.

“Winter Warm-Up is the perfect opportunity for fans to meet all of the newest Cardinals and all of their returning favorites while helping kids in the St. Louis community,” said Michael Hall, Executive Director of Cardinals Care and Vice President of Community Relations.

Newly acquired Jason Heyward makes his debut at the event with a signing price of $60 plus Mark Reynolds ($10), Matt Belisle ($10), and Jordan Walden ($10) will also make their first appearances as part of the Cardinals.

The Cardinals Winter Warm-Up takes place January 17, 18, 19 at Hyatt Regency St. Louis-at the Arch.