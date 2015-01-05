The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the schedule and prices for player autograph signings at the upcoming Winter Warm-Up. Tickets go on-sale tomorrow, Tuesday January 6th at 9am online cardinals.com/winterwarmup.

Every dollar donated for autograph tickets – as well as all proceeds from the Winter Warm-Up weekend – benefit Cardinals Care, the team’s community foundation that cares for kids.

“Winter Warm-Up is the perfect opportunity for fans to meet all of the newest Cardinals and all of their returning favorites while helping kids in the St. Louis community,” said Michael Hall, Executive Director of Cardinals Care and Vice President of Community Relations.

Newly acquired Jason Heyward makes his debut at the event with a signing price of $60 plus Mark Reynolds ($10), Matt Belisle ($10), and Jordan Walden ($10) will also make their first appearances as part of the Cardinals.

The Cardinals Winter Warm-Up takes place January 17, 18, 19 at Hyatt Regency St. Louis-at the Arch.

PlayerDonationSigning DateSigning Time
Adams, Matt$25Sunday, January 181-3pm
Belisle, Matt$10Saturday, January 1710am-12pm
Bell, David$5Monday, January 199-11am
Bourjos, Peter$20Saturday, January 1710am-12pm
Brock, Lou –pre-autographed baseball$75EverydayCardinals Care Store
Carpenter, Matt$50Sunday, January 183-5pm
Freeman, Sam$5Sunday, January 181-3pm
Gibson, Bob –pre-autographed baseball$75EverydayCardinals Care Store
Gonzales, Marco$15Sunday, January 1811am-1pm
Grichuk, Randal$20Saturday, January 173-5pm
Herzog, Whitey$75Monday, January 1910-11am
Heyward, Jason$60Saturday, January 1712-2pm
Holliday, Matt$75Sunday, January 1810am-12pm
Isringhausen, Jason$10Saturday, January 173-5pm
Jay, Jon –pre-autographed baseball$25EverydayCardinals Care Store
Kozma, Pete$5Saturday, January 172-4pm
La Russa, Tony$75Saturday, January 1710am-12pm
Lynn, Lance$40Monday, January 1910am-12pm
Lyons, Tyler$5Sunday, January 1812-2pm
Mabry, John$5Monday, January 1911am-1pm
Maness, Seth$10Sunday, January 183-5pm
Martinez, Carlos$25Monday, January 1911am-1pm
Matheny, Mike $40Monday, January 1910am-12pm
Molina, Yadier$100TBDTBD
Mueller, Bill$5Saturday, January 173-5pm
Peralta, Jhonny$30TBDTBD
Piscotty, Stephen$5Saturday, January 1712-2pm
Reynolds, Mark$10Saturday, January 173-5pm
Rosenthal, Trevor$45Monday, January 191-3pm
*Schoendienst, Red$75Sunday, January 1810-11am
Scruggs, Xavier$5Saturday, January 1712-2pm
Shannon, Mike$20Sunday, January 1811am-12pm
Siegrist, Kevin$15Sunday, January 181-3pm
Smith, Ozzie –pre-autographed baseball$75EverydayCardinals Care Store
Tuivailala, Sam$5Saturday, January 171-3pm
Wacha, Michael$70Sunday, January 181-3pm
Wainwright, Adam$90Sunday, January 1810am-12pm
Walden, Jordan$10TBDTBD
Wong, Kolten$40Monday, January 1912-2pm

