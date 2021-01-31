Extension Forester Chris Evans will launch this three-part webinar series on winter tree identification with a session focusing on the characteristics used in identification, terminology, and techniques and tools for identifying unknown tree species.

Virtual sessions are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required.

Article continues after sponsor message

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Chris Evans at cwevans@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.