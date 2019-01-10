ST. LOUIS - A Winter Storm Watch was issued at 3:33 a.m. on Jan. 10 Central Standard time which expires at 6 a.m. Jan. 13 by the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

The Winter Storm Watch is for Friday evening through late Saturday night. The NWS said total snow accumulations could be 6 to 8 inches and travel "could be very difficult." "The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute," the National Weather Service said.

Around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, the NWS in St. Louis released a possible timeline in regard to the snow and it said it could begin around 6 p.m. Friday and continue until Saturday.

The Winter Storm Watch is for portions of South Central, Southwest and West Central Illinois.

Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com will keep the viewer in touch with the latest as the winter weather system develops.

