The Winter Storm Watch is not over for the area.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said snow will continue today and an additional 2” to 5” of snow is likely. The snow counts vary, but as much as 4” to 10” have been reported across the St. Louis area. The Winter Storm Warning continues through 6 a.m. Sunday.

As temperatures fall, the roads should again be something to watch with possible freezing drizzle lingering into Sunday. Lighter snow and sleet or rain will continue this afternoon with some melting possible.

Sunday, a high of 34, low of 30 is predicted and it will be cloudy and cold.

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois State Police District 11 in Collinsville issued this report Saturday morning:

“At about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at I-70 and MM 30 a semi was rolled upright and removed from the non injury crash. There are crashes. Lots of crashes. There are vehicles in the ditches/medians on interstates across the state. There are vehicles that are stuck on the ramps. Semis. Trucks. Cars.

“If you travel in these winter conditions and you have a crash, slide off of the road, get stuck in the lane, or run out of fuel, it may be a while before the emergency crews can get to you. It is difficult for emergency vehicles to travel in these conditions too.

“As they are traveling to each call, they often stop and check if there are injuries as they see other incidents along the way. This may delay their response time to the original call, but they don’t want to overlook a potential medical emergency on an incident as they drive by.

"Remain in your vehicle if you slide off of the roadway. Please do not walk on the road.

"If you crash, call 911.

"Please stay home and avoid all unnecessary travel.”

Note: If you have weather photographs, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com and they will be posted in a photo gallery on Riverbender.com/Edlgentoday.com and both Facebook pages.

More like this: