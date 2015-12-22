E DWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to join a trip to Fox Theatre for The Newsies on January 28th, a trip to tour The Hill in St. Louis on February 11th and Coffee and a Movie at the Wildey Theatre to see ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ on February 17.

You’re invited to the Fox Theatre for the spectacular Tony Award winning production of The Newsies. Based on true events, NEWSIES tells the captivating story of a band of underdogs who become unlikely heroes when they stand up to the most powerful men in New York. This show is full of high energy explosion of song and dance you don’t want to miss. Before the show, participants will enjoy lunch at Lombardo’s Trattoria. This trip departs from the Eden Church Parking Lot (Main St., Edwardsville) on Thursday, January 28th The bus will depart at 9:15 a.m. and will return at approximately 4:15 p.m. Cost per participant is $80 and covers transportation, 1 ticket to The Newsies, and lunch.

Join a wonderful day exploring ‘The Hill’ in St Louis. Participants will get a colorful history of the Italian immigrants in the area and why they came and stayed. We will start the day at Mama Toscano’s for a homemade ravioli making demonstration. Then the group will head to the beautiful indoor Bocce Club for a quick Bocce Ball lesson. Lunch will be served at Favazza’s. After lunch, we will go to St. Ambrose Church for a tour and organ concert. We will end of the day with exploring the wonderful Italian markets on ‘The Hill.” This trip departs from the Eden Church Parking Lot (Main St., Edwardsville) on Thursday, February 11th. The bus will depart at 9:00 a.m. and will return at approximately 4:00 p.m. Cost per participant is $55 and covers transportation, tour of The Hill, and lunch. The registration deadline is January 25th.

The final seniors event of the winter is Coffee and a Movie on February 17th at the Wildey Theatre. This will be showing Academy Award winning “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” (1954) starring Jane Powell, Howard Keel, and Jeff Richards (Musical/Comedy/Family). Mini pastries & coffee will be catered by 222 Artisan Bakery starting at 9:30 a.m. Reservations can be made in advance by calling the Parks Office and sending in payment. The cost is $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the movie will start at 10am. Advance registration is due by February 12th.

Other upcoming trips and activities include an overnight trip to Branson, MO., on April 12th-15th. No refunds will be issued for cancellations after the registration deadline. There is limited space so sign up now! Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

