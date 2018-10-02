LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is announcing the start of this year’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which helps eligible low-income households pay for home heating costs. The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity's Office of Community Assistance, who administers the program, will begin scheduling appointments and accepting applications beginning October 1, 2018 for seniors and people with disabilities.

Representative Bourne states, “This program is open the first of October for our seniors and those with disabilities. I encourage them to apply early to ensure they are accepted and covered for this fall and winter.”

Customers must bring all required documentation when applying for assistance including:

Proof of gross income from all household members for the 30-day income period beginning with the date of the application.

A copy of their current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for their energy directly).

A copy of their rental agreement (if they are renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information.

Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members.

Proof that their household received Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); Aid to the Aged, Blind, or Disabled (AABD); or other benefits, such as Medical Eligibility or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), if receiving assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Disconnected households and families with children ages 5 or under can begin applying for LIHEAP assistance beginning November 1, 2018. Individuals not eligible for priority enrollment can apply beginning December 1, 2018. LIHEAP applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until May 31, 2019 or until funding is exhausted.

For a complete listing of LIHEAP's local administering agencies and additional information about the program, go to www.liheapIllinois.com or call the LIHEAP toll-free hotline at 1-877-411-WARM (9276).

