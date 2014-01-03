Winter Coffeehouse Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Bundle up, gather your favorite music and original or found poetry, and make your way to La Vista’s rustic lodge on Saturday, January 11th from 7-9 pm for an evening of camaraderie around a blazing fire! We’ll sip hot drinks as we sit back and enjoy the wisdom expressed in song and the written word. Please also bring a snack to share. We’ll provide plenty of hot drinks. Dress warmly; the lodge is heated only by you and a roaring fire! Held at La Vista Ecological Learning Center, 4300 Levis Lane, Godfrey, IL 62035 Article continues after sponsor message To register call 618-466-5004 and leave your name and the number attending.

Snow date: February 1. Optional donation appreciated. Print Version Submit a News Tip