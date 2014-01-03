Winter Coffeehouse
Bundle up, gather your favorite music and original or found poetry, and make your way to La Vista’s rustic lodge on Saturday, January 11th from 7-9 pm for an evening of camaraderie around a blazing fire! We’ll sip hot drinks as we sit back and enjoy the wisdom expressed in song and the written word. Please also bring a snack to share. We’ll provide plenty of hot drinks. Dress warmly; the lodge is heated only by you and a roaring fire!
Held at La Vista Ecological Learning Center, 4300 Levis Lane, Godfrey, IL 62035
To register call 618-466-5004 and leave your name and the number attending.
Snow date: February 1. Optional donation appreciated.