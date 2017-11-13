ALTON - Coats, gloves, hats and scarves - all things most people take for granted as they enjoy the warmth of their homes as autumn coldly converts into winter.

Organizer, Sally Kirbach, said she received an idea from the internet to place warm winter clothing around the area for people to take if they needed them. She took the idea to Sara McGibany, the Executive Director of Alton Main Street, and asked if the organization could help. Kirbach said McGibany was "thrilled with the idea," and wanted to help. That first year, Kirbach said the group attained 300 pieces of warm clothing for giving to people across the area in need.

"They printed out tags telling people the clothes were not lost," Kirbach said. "They say anyone who needs them can have them."

Kirbach said the articles of clothing are going to be left around the Riverbend on Nov. 21 (the Tuesday before Thanksgiving this year), but specifically in three areas: a small Christmas tree near the Alton Salvation Army Booth House, located at 525 Alby St., the Crisis Food Center across the street, located at 21 E Sixth Street in Alton, and in the Lincoln-Douglas Square off Broadway.

This year, Kirbach said people have been bringing her several donations. She said Misty Manns went to Kohl's and purchases several pairs of fleece-lined gloves and warm winter hats to donate.

The Alton Yarn Bombers group has also taken up the mantle of donations. Kirbach said members of the group have knitted scarves and hats themselves with the intent of delivering them to those in need. Group member Ru Ritter has also taken the concept to the Missouri side of the river, Kirbach said.

Currently, Kirbach is taking donations personally. Anyone wanting to give a donation is invited to message her on Facebook (her name on there is Sally Kirbach) or call her on her cellphone at (618) 977-7350 and leave a voicemail.

"They can bring them to my house, I can meet them somewhere, whatever works for them can work for me," Kirbach said of potential donors.

