My name is Alan Winslow and I am a candidate for Mayor of the Village of Bethalto. I would like to address my motives for running for the position of Mayor. I am motivated by a desire to demonstrate, through word and action, that the well being of the Village is my foremost concern. All my decisions will be dependent on yes answers to the following questions:

Is the result of my decision legal?

Is the result of my decision moral?

Is the result of my decision what is best for Bethalto?

I will make many decisions as Mayor; as Village residents, you will see how my decisions compare against the criteria above. I commit to you that making departmental appointments based on political favors, friendships, or relations will have no place in my administration and I ask that the other candidates in the Mayoral election commit that they will make decisions regarding appointments, spending, and the good of the Village, following the same ideals.

I’d like to thank Mayor Bryant for his leadership through some tough economic times. The Village Hall will miss his presence and I wish him the best in his new private sector career. To Village residents, I’m enthusiastic about our future in the form of new businesses taking advantage of the 255 corridor. I see increased visitors to our Village along with new residents purchasing existing houses and spurring new development. I pledge to help existing business expand and realize their true potential.

As a Mayoral candidate, I have an open door policy regarding questions about my motives, goals and aspirations for Bethalto; as Mayor, my door will also be open regarding interaction with our citizens. I know there is no place I rather live and work than Bethalto and I know that I am not alone; by working together, keeping our eye out for opportunities that present themselves, and always staying true to the quest of doing the best for the Village, Bethalto will flourish.

Alan Winslow – Candidate for Village of Bethalto Mayor - http://www.winslowforbethalto.com/

