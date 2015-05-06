The tying run was at third base with one out in the 9th inning, but there Peter Bourjos remained as the St. Louis Cardinals fell to the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Wednesday night. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for St. Louis–their longest since 2010.

“I feel as bad as anybody I didn’t get that ball out there, hit a sac fly and at least tie the game,” said Reynolds, who struck out with Bourjos at third. “They kept scoring, we kept coming back. We just couldn’t get the big hit or big at-bat we needed. It was just a tough night–for me especially. Lester had my number tonight.”

Lance Lynn (1-3) started the game with 28 pitches in a the 1st inning as the Cubs scored a pair of runs on four singles.

“I just couldn’t make the pitch when I needed to,” said Lynn. “I was in some spots to make some pitches to get out of innings and couldn’t get it done tonight. Was leaving balls in the middle of the plate at the wrong time.”

“That hurt him,” said Matheny of Lynn’s early pitch count. “He was fighting trying to make perfect pitches at times, but did a nice job using his cutter. He used his curveball, curveball hurt him one time when he left it up and too much of the plate but besides that it was a real effective pitch for him. He found a nice feel for his fastball and had some swings and misses.”

“I didn’t do my job tonight–no matter what,” stated Lynn when asked about the strike zone, which Chicago manager Joe Maddon was ejected for arguing about in the 6th inning.

Though unable to come up with the win, the game–and more specifically the consistent battling back was similar to the comeback and walk-off wins the Cardinals had pulled off over the last few days.

Bourjos reached third on the 9th by hustling from first on a Matt Carpenter ground out. Jason Heyward scored three runs. Kolten Wong delivered a pinch-hit RBI and Yadier Molina drove in a pair of runs as well.

“This is who we are,” stated Matheny. “They’re just going to keep coming. Regardless of what’s happened in the recent games, you just keep playing–just keep playing one at-bat, one pitch at a time. It’s a great philosophy. It’s going to be an entertaining team to watch if we just keep playing baseball like that.”

PLAYERS OF THE MONTH

–Xavier Scruggs and Alex Reyes were announced by the St. Louis Cardinals as their Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month before the game.

Scruggs hit .274 with 5 home runs and 16 RBIs in 17 games for Memphis (AAA) in April.

Reyes was 1-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 20.1 innings over four starts for Palm Beach (A+).

