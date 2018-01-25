WOOD RIVER - One customer of the Wood River Farm Fresh, located 515 S. Central Avenue, is about to be $850,000 richer - assuming they claim their winnings within a year.

Article continues after sponsor message

The winner has not claimed their ticket, but they purchased it from that Farm Fresh with the numbers, 07, 10, 11, 14 and 19. The prize for collecting all five numbers on the Illinois Lottery Lucky Day Lotto is $850,000. As the store selling that winning ticket, the Wood River Farm Fresh is entitled to one percent of those winnings, or $8,500. A worker at the store said it was "exciting news," and said she was glad to have confirmation of what she had heard.

In a release from the Illinois Lottery, the winner of the prize is urged to sign the back of the winning ticket and keep it in a safe place until they can visit one of the Illinois Lottery's prize centers, which are located across the state in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield and Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 30,000 players have won prizes from $1-$200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing, the release stated. Those drawings are held twice daily, seven days a week. More information can be found at illinoislottery.com.

More like this: