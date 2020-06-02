Oakland, IL – Winning for Women, an organization dedicated to amplifying the voice of women who adhere to conservative principles has endorsed Mary Miller for Congress in the 15th District in Illinois.

Winning For Women (W4W), a 501c4 with a connected federal PAC, announced its second round of candidate endorsements for 2020, and Mary Miller was one of five candidates running for the US Representatives to be selected. W4W bases its endorsements off a number of metrics, including: significant fundraising numbers proportionate to the candidate’s district; an established campaign team; and a viable path to success through the primary and general elections.

“We’re excited to announce our support for a new round of strong, qualified conservative women. More women than ever before are running for Congress, and these represent the best of them,” said W4W Political Director Micah Yousefi. “Not only will Winning For Women’s PAC provide critical hard-dollar support to their campaigns, but it will also activate on their behalf a grassroots army of 800,000 members nationwide. We’re proud to stand behind these incredible candidates.”

Mary Miller was selected because she is a conservative candidate with an established campaign team and she has a clear path to victory on Nov. 3rd. Miller says she is pleased to have the support of Winning for Women and she hopes her candidacy will inspire younger women to consider running for office.

"For the conservative women, I hope my running will give them the confidence to stand up for the conservative agenda. Our ideas are better, they lead to prosperity and freedom," Miller said. "For the liberal women, I hope it creates curiosity in them to wonder why women would be supporting the conservative agenda and that they would look into it further."

Miller has been endorsed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy; US Senator Ted Cruz; Congressman Steve Scalise; US Representative Elise Stefanik and Congressman Jim Jordan. Other endorsements include, the House Freedom Fund, former gubernatorial candidate Jeanne Ives, the Illinois Farm Bureau ACTIVATOR, State Representatives Darren Bailey, Blaine Wilhour, Charlie Meier, and Dan Caulkins, and former Congressman Tim Johnson and Effingham County Board Member Dave Campbell.

Mary Miller is running for Congress in the 15th Congressional District, which includes all of 29 counties and parts of four counties. The District is almost 52 percent rural.

