CHICAGO – If you purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Elgin, you may want to check it right away. That’s because you could be holding a winning ticket worth $900,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven store, located at 811 E. Chicago St. in Elgin, IL.

The lucky winner hit all five numbers in the Lucky Day Lotto midday draw on Sunday, July 16 to win the jackpot. The $900,000 grand prize was won with the winning numbers: 11-13-14-23-26.

This is also a win for the retailer that sold the winning ticket, as the retailer will receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

In total, nearly 24,000 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Anyone could be next - with two massive jackpots up for grabs tonight.

The Powerball jackpot has swelled to a staggering $900 million for tonight’s drawing - making it the third largest Powerball jackpot and seventh largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. And the Lotto jackpot is now at a whopping $19.5 million for tonight’s drawing - the largest jackpot of the year and the second largest in nearly five years.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

Lotto is an Illinois-only jackpot game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Each play costs $2 and players can add Extra Shot for an additional $1 for a chance to increase non-jackpot winnings.

Tickets for the games can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

