EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Fair is one of the biggest fundraisers each year for the home arts center and Executive Director Melissa McDonough-Borden said she couldn’t be more pleased with this year’s event after missing last year with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Melissa described this year’s Arts Fair as “fantastic.”

“The artists this year were unbelievable,” she said. “We haven’t gotten all our surveys back, but some artists tell me it was the best arts fair here ever. We had artists travel from major cities for the event.”

Alton’s Rocky Pardo emerged as the Best of Show winner of the Arts Fair held in September at Edwardsville City Park.

Pardo said she thoroughly enjoyed meeting all the different people who visited the three-day event and the other artists.

“Rocky has participated for many years and is a fantastic artist,” Melissa said. “We will have our winter holiday show again starting right after Thanksgiving, and we will have a lot of her work for sale in our gallery. We had artists at the Arts Fair from all over and even had one visitor from Belgium.”

Melissa issued a big “thank you” to all the artists and those who were sponsors of the special annual Arts Fair.

2021 – Annual Edwardsville Art Fair Winners:

Here are the award winners:

Best of Show: Rocky Pardo

Best of Clay: Dganit Moreno

Best of Drawing and Printmaking: Joseph Bodus

Best of Fine Craft: Steven Martin

Best of Glass: Cameron Smith and Jan Thomas

Best of Jewelry: Melissa Hampton and Chris Myers

Best of Mixed Media: Ana Sumner

Best of Painting: Angela Burns

Best of Photo and Graphic Design: Brady Kesner

Best of Sculpture: Doris Trojcak

Awards of Excellence (11):

Sydney Lane

Joe Page

Mike Stumbras

Penny Atkinson Potter

Paul Eshelman

Meri Taylor

April Tate

Reinhard Herzog

Elsa Taricone

Anna Guillette

Tim Stambaugh

