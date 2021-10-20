Winners Included: Edwardsville Arts Fair Described As 'Fantastic' This Year By Exective Director McDonough-Borden
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Fair is one of the biggest fundraisers each year for the home arts center and Executive Director Melissa McDonough-Borden said she couldn’t be more pleased with this year’s event after missing last year with the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Melissa described this year’s Arts Fair as “fantastic.”
“The artists this year were unbelievable,” she said. “We haven’t gotten all our surveys back, but some artists tell me it was the best arts fair here ever. We had artists travel from major cities for the event.”
Alton’s Rocky Pardo emerged as the Best of Show winner of the Arts Fair held in September at Edwardsville City Park.
Pardo said she thoroughly enjoyed meeting all the different people who visited the three-day event and the other artists.
“Rocky has participated for many years and is a fantastic artist,” Melissa said. “We will have our winter holiday show again starting right after Thanksgiving, and we will have a lot of her work for sale in our gallery. We had artists at the Arts Fair from all over and even had one visitor from Belgium.”
Melissa issued a big “thank you” to all the artists and those who were sponsors of the special annual Arts Fair.
2021 – Annual Edwardsville Art Fair Winners:
Here are the award winners:
Best of Show: Rocky Pardo
Best of Clay: Dganit Moreno
Best of Drawing and Printmaking: Joseph Bodus
Best of Fine Craft: Steven Martin
Best of Glass: Cameron Smith and Jan Thomas
Best of Jewelry: Melissa Hampton and Chris Myers
Best of Mixed Media: Ana Sumner
Best of Painting: Angela Burns
Best of Photo and Graphic Design: Brady Kesner
Best of Sculpture: Doris Trojcak
Awards of Excellence (11):
Sydney Lane
Joe Page
Mike Stumbras
Penny Atkinson Potter
Paul Eshelman
Meri Taylor
April Tate
Reinhard Herzog
Elsa Taricone
Anna Guillette
Tim Stambaugh
