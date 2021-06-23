SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks and Rec Fishing Derby was a showcase event on Saturday in perfect weather conditions.

The winners from Saturday’s fishing derby event at LeClaire Park have been announced. The Edwardsville Parks and Rec Department also partnered with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for fishing lessons at Leclaire Park on Thursday, June 17, and Friday, June 18.

City of Edwardsville Parks and Rec Special Events Coordinator, Trena Vetter, has already created multiple masterpiece events in the city this summer, and many are still to come. The Saturday Fishing Derby was well-received by both the children and parents.

Vetter said the organizers of the event could not have asked for a more beautiful morning for this year’s fishing derby.

“The weather went from scorching hot the day before to breezy and cooler Saturday morning,” Better said. “All our little fishing boys and girls enjoyed every minute as they raced to get the most and biggest fish. It is just so much fun every year!”

These were the derby winners:

Biggest Fish

Article continues after sponsor message

1st – Wells Hummel (4)

2nd - Kaylee Newby (7)

3rd - Joshua Zimmerman

Most Fish

1st – Jay Neer (12)

2nd – Dautlyn Gudgel (12)

3rd – Alyssa Newby (10)

First Fish Caught – Griffin Reed (9)

Smallest Fish – Ainsley Goodwin (10)

More like this: