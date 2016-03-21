ALTON - State Street Market is excited to invite you to their very first wine tasting “WINES FOR THE EASTER TABLE” on Wednesday, March 23.

The event will take place at State Street Market, located at 208 State Street in Alton and guests are welcome to stop by anytime between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

With Easter coming up this Sunday, it is the perfect time to pick your tasty wines to serve at the Easter table.

Since Beau and Terri Beaubien took over the business last year, they have been making many changes to satisfy their many loyal customers. Now serving breakfast on the weekends and open on Monday and Thursday nights with live music, the newest addition to their business is a stocked wine collection available for purchase.

Customers are now able to come enjoy their wine in the restaurant or to take home, with many options to choose from. This event is an introduction to their newest business venture so the customers are able to taste some of the wines they will keep in stock.

Beau and Terri are pleased to welcome Mr. Bill Berry from Copper Cane. Copper Cane is owned by Joe Wagner, 3rd generation Wagner from Caymus Vineyards inNapa Valley.

The tasting will feature 7 wines to include an Oregon Pinot Noir, an Oregon Rose, 3 big Zinfandels, the Beran Sonoma and Beau’s current favorite white, Carna Humana, white blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillion with a touch of Chardonnay added at the final blend.

The kitchen will be closed, however, there will be small bites to cleanse your palate.

There is no charge for this event and all the wines will be available at special prices for sale that night.

To learn more information, visit State Street Market on Facebook, email gtbstatestreetmarket@gmail.com or call the restaurant at (618) 462-8800

