This Mother's Day, are you planning dinner? Maybe a family brunch? What if you think outside the box this year and surprised her with an unforgettable relaxing, fun filled afternoon with the Alton Symphony Orchestra at Jacoby Arts Center from 3 to 5 PM. Delight that special woman in your life with our exclusive Mother's Day Wine Tasting event. Delicious hors d'oeuvres and fabulous entertainment will be provided; the wine samplings from Wirtz Beverage Illinois are sure to let your special lady know how much she means to you! During the event, you will enjoy the wonderful atmosphere of the Jacoby Arts Center gallery with an opportunity to browse Jacoby's amazing retail shop where you are sure to find just the right gift.  Don't miss this event, and you're sure to not end up in the dog house! $25 per person, reservations encouraged. Call 618.463.6933 or 618.462.2314 for information or to make your reservation.

