Come join us Saturday June 20th, 2015 from 12pm to 8pm for the second annual “Wine on the Hill” wine festival located in the quaint, rustic setting of James Bertagnolli Memorial Park. Bunker Hill, IL.

The “Wine on the Hill” festival will highlight numerous Illinois wineries, amongst a beautiful wooded setting with a scenic lake view. While enjoying live local music, great summer food and local craft vendors, you will be able to partake in multiple wine tastings or have a cold refreshing beer*. Once you have selected your favorite bottle of wine you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own lawn chair without leaving the park.

Do you like to make your own wine? Come showcase your talents at the “Wine on the Hill”, amateur winemakers competition, sponsored by Function Junction, Antiques, 159 wine and brew supply.

ADVANCE TICKET PRICES:

WINE TASTING: $20 (at the door $25.00)

10 Tasting Tickets

Souvenir Glass

Premium Parking

Entrance to the Festival

Live Music

Guaranteed Good Time

GENERAL ADMISSION: $15 (at the door $20.00)

Parking

Entrance into the Event

Live Music

Guaranteed Good Time

Tickets are available at these local businesses:

Turney’s Services Bunker Hill Health Center Gazette News

102 N Washington St 144 S. Washington St 150 S. Washington St

Bunker Hill, IL Bunker Hill, IL Bunker Hill, IL

You can also purchase tickets directly from our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thetempusevents

DIRECTIONS TO THE EVENT: Route 159 north from the flag pole in the center of Bunker Hill. Go approximately 1 mile, turn west onto New Lake Rd and follow the signs.

*Beer and food is available for purchase. You must purchase a general admission tickets to purchase food or beer.

