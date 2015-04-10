“Wine on the Hill” festival to highlight Illinois wineries
Come join us Saturday June 20th, 2015 from 12pm to 8pm for the second annual “Wine on the Hill” wine festival located in the quaint, rustic setting of James Bertagnolli Memorial Park. Bunker Hill, IL.
The “Wine on the Hill” festival will highlight numerous Illinois wineries, amongst a beautiful wooded setting with a scenic lake view. While enjoying live local music, great summer food and local craft vendors, you will be able to partake in multiple wine tastings or have a cold refreshing beer*. Once you have selected your favorite bottle of wine you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own lawn chair without leaving the park.
Do you like to make your own wine? Come showcase your talents at the “Wine on the Hill”, amateur winemakers competition, sponsored by Function Junction, Antiques, 159 wine and brew supply.
ADVANCE TICKET PRICES:
WINE TASTING: $20 (at the door $25.00)
- 10 Tasting Tickets
- Souvenir Glass
- Premium Parking
- Entrance to the Festival
- Live Music
- Guaranteed Good Time
GENERAL ADMISSION: $15 (at the door $20.00)
- Parking
- Entrance into the Event
- Live Music
- Guaranteed Good Time
Tickets are available at these local businesses:
Turney’s Services Bunker Hill Health Center Gazette News
102 N Washington St 144 S. Washington St 150 S. Washington St
Bunker Hill, IL Bunker Hill, IL Bunker Hill, IL
You can also purchase tickets directly from our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thetempusevents
DIRECTIONS TO THE EVENT: Route 159 north from the flag pole in the center of Bunker Hill. Go approximately 1 mile, turn west onto New Lake Rd and follow the signs.
*Beer and food is available for purchase. You must purchase a general admission tickets to purchase food or beer.
