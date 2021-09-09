BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Area Humane Society's (BAHS) biggest event of the year is back. They will host their 10th Annual Wine for Whiskers IN PERSON on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Weingarten in Belleville from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. They will be following state and CDC guidelines for this fantastic FUN-raiser with most features set out of doors.



The event will feature live music by Social Lite, a fabulous silent auction, raffles, a full course dinner catered by Fletchers, delicious Weingarten libations, as well as the premiere of the Bourbon Basil Tasting Station sponsored by The Reserve, and beautiful floral arrangements by Grimm and Gorly. Wine for Whiskers is sure to sell out, so act quickly and don't miss your chance. Seating is limited for safety.



Tickets are $60 in advance and available online and all proceeds benefit the Belleville Area Humane Society. To purchase tickets visit: https://bahspets.org/wineforwhiskers/



For more information about tickets, silent auction donations, sponsorships, or to volunteer, please contact BAHS Marketing & Events by phone at 618-235-3712 ext. 120 or by email at marketing@bahspets.org.

The Belleville Area Humane Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been serving St. Clair County, Illinois for over 62 years. Funded 100% through donor support, BAHS strives to improve the lives of animals in the community through adoption, humane education, and community outreach. Services provided include: affordable spay/neuter options, low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics, emergency veterinary assistance, and a monthly pet food pantry. Animals in our community are valued, cared for, and treated with compassion. Volunteers and fosters are welcome. To learn more, visit www.bahspets.org.

