EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., November 7, 2011… Now in it’s 3rd year, the Lewis & Clark Council Boy Scouts of America Wine and Beer Tasting and Auction has helped raise funds for one of the most worthwhile organizations that teaches area youth about teamwork, character building, and philanthropy. This year’s event will be held on Friday, Nov. 18th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Gateway Center in Collinsville, Illinois.

The Wine and Beer Tasting Fundraiser and Auction, being sponsored by Anderson Hospital and several other area businesses, will feature various wines from around the world, specialty beers and a buffet sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville. Live music will accompany the evening’s entertainment, which also includes a silent and live auction.

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has made a significant impact on our society, making this fundraiser a popular one to attend. Anne Orlet, event organizer and district executive of special needs programs for BSA, is proud to be a part of such a meaningful organization. “Knowing that proceeds from this event help benefit over 23,000 youth who participate in Scouting through the Lewis & Clark Council, guests revel in the opportunity to support a great cause, while having a fun evening out.”

Crushed Grapes in Edwardsville will be offering a variety of wines during the evening and Illinois Distributing Company will have different beers on-hand for taste-testing, giving guests some ideas for the upcoming holiday affairs they will be soon be attending or hosting. Orlet says “This is a great event that offers many wines and beer varieties in one place to sample, giving everyone a chance to see what they may like to purchase as a gift or for themselves.”

Tickets are $30 per person in advance and $35 per guest at the door. You can register online by going to www.lewisandclarkbsa.kintera.org/11wine or by calling the Lewis and Clark Boy Scouts of America organization at (618) 234-9111. Tickets are limited.

The Boy Scouts of America is one of the nation's largest and most prominent values-based youth development organizations. The BSA provides a program for young people that builds character, trains them in the responsibilities of participating citizenship, and develops personal fitness, and has been an active influence in our society for over a century. BSA has helped build the future leaders of this country by combining educational activities and lifelong values with fun. The Boy Scouts of America believes — and, through over a century of experience, knows — that helping youth is a key to building a more conscientious, responsible, and productive society.

To learn more about The Lewis & Clark Council Boy Scouts of America, please visit their web site at www.lewisandclarkbsa.org or by calling (618) 234-9111.

