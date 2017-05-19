GODFREY - High winds hit in the 26000 block of Illinois Route 3 about 5:20 a.m. Friday morning and left some serious damage in its path.

Heath Fuhler, resident of one of the homes, said he was in bed trying to wake up when he heard what sounded like “a train roar.”

“I got up and it was disaster outside,” he said. “My wife stopped at the Clark Bridge in Alton and came back. I didn’t know it was that bad until I went outside.”

Fuhler’s home suffered severe damage to the roof, siding and several trees and limbs went down. Fuhler's car encountered serious damage.

“I am thankful my wife and I are OK,” he said, cleaning up some of the limbs, while Ameren was on-site working on power lines. “You never think you will be the one hit by a storm like this.”

Nearby, neighbor Bill Wilson’s equipment building and siding of the home suffered damages and the roof of an old dance hall building was nearly taken off. Several trees were uprooted and limbs were tossed everywhere on the property.

“We keep equipment together here,” Wilson’s grandson, Jesse Weller, said. “I am glad no one was hurt.”

