ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the region that extends from Thursday night to Friday morning.

"An Arctic front will arrive tomorrow, bringing bitterly cold weather to the region," NWS said in a release. "The coldest wind chill values are expected across Northeast Missouri and West-Central Illinois."

NWS said air temperatures in Southern Illinois should be around 10-15 degrees with a wind chill value of around 0 degrees.

Anyone going outside on Thursday night or Friday morning are encouraged to dress in a sweater or heavy clothing, a coat, hat, gloves, etc. Anyone who can stay out of the cold on Friday morning with their work should. Everyone should check on the elderly and pets during this time frame to ensure their safety. It would be best to keep all pets inside on Thursday night with the low wind chill values predicted.

