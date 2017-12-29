ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday to noon Tuesday.

The Weather Service said very cold wind chills are expected the next few days.

The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 0 to -24 degrees, the Weather Service said.

The Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for portions of Southwest and South Central Illinois and Central Missouri.

Precautionary/preparedness actions:

A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves, making sure all exposed skin is covered.

New Year’s Eve Night

For those who plan to venture out on New Year’s Eve, be prepared for dangerously cold conditions. Wind chills on New Year’s Eve night are predicted to reach dangerous levels of 15 to 30 below zero.

