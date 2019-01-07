Listen to the story

WINCHESTER TOURNEY

SATURDAY

This is a wrapup of the Winchester Tourney featuring area teams from Saturday:

HARDIN CALHOUN 76, PLEASANT HILL 21: Cory Baalman led the Warriors with 25 points, while Corey Stewart added 13 points and Stone Zirkelbach 11 in Calhoun’s big win over Pleasant Hill.

The Warriors led coast to coast, opening a 30-10 lead at halftime and extended it to 64-16 at three-quarter time.

Calhoun is 9-3 on the season.

CAMP POINT 52, NORTH GREENE 37

Keaton Brown scored 13 for North Greene and Brayden Wyatt had 8. Lane Ippensen had 23 for Camp Point.

Camp Point led at the half 29-19 and never looked back.

PORTA 56, GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 43

Dylan Pohlman had 12 points for Greenfield-Northwestern, while Brady Pembrook had 11 points.

Vaughn Toyne had 15 for Porta, while teammate Gabe Carlock added 14 points.

