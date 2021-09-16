EAST ALTON - The Winchester Trap & Skeet Facility will be hosting an event on Tuesday, September 21, at 5:30 pm to learn about the new Illinois 4-H Shooting Sports Shotgun Club. The Club will meet at the Facility, located at 140 & Powder Mill Road, East Alton, Illinois, on the first and third Tuesdays each month, October 2021, through August 2022. There is a $10 fee to join 4-H if you are not already a member.

The Winchester Trap & Skeet Shooting Facility will offer all Club members the following:

25 clay targets and a box of shotgun shells (25) for $12.50

Earplugs, $.50

Eyewear, $1.50

You are allowed to bring your own shotgun and the facility also can provide shotguns to use while on site. Protective eyewear and earplugs are required while shooting. You can bring your own, or, purchase on-site. Youth must be at least 10 years of age to join the Shooting Sports Shotgun Club.

For more information about this new club or about other 4-H opportunities contact Angie Abernathy at (618) 344-4230 or angielyn@illinois.edu

About Illinois 4-H

4-H is a fun adventure every day. Meet new friends, across the street and across the state. Explore careers. Win prizes. Build robots. Innovate. Teach. Create. Bake. Craft. Dream. Grow. Serve. In 4-H, you decide what your club does, with the help of caring adult leaders. The more you do, the greater your chances of earning college scholarships and trips to national conferences. 4-H is the place where you belong and are part of a life-changing group of friends. It's where you decide what matters most to you and learn about things that interest you. And, it's the place where you serve in the community where you live.

Parents, in 4-H, your child will build skills they’ll need to be successful—at home, school, and in their community, while they explore amazing careers opportunities. 4-H mentors empower young people to set goals and achieve big dreams. Your child will feel safe and welcomed while they pursue personal interests and build confidence in their skills. 4-H serves all youth from age 5 to 18.

You may think that 4-H is just for kids who live on farms. That’s just not true! Although 4-H started on farms, it's expanded as families have moved to urban areas. Although some 4-H members own livestock animals, lots of members choose other projects such as aerospace, visual arts, gardening, photography, or robotics.

We welcome all young people. Any youth, regardless of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, ancestry, marital status, familial status, sexual orientation, or disability may enroll as a 4-H member. A youth who enrolls in a 4-H club must attend at least one meeting, tour, workshop, or other activity of that club to be called a 4-H member. And, 4-H members must be enrolled in at least one project. A young person can be a member of multiple 4-H clubs within a county in Illinois. Youth are expected to join the 4-H program in the county where they live.

