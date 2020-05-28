EAST ALTON —The Winchester Trap & Skeet Facility and Pistol Range, located in East Alton, Illinois, will reopen on Wednesday, May 27.

Recent updates provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce indicate that outdoor shooting ranges may open to the public with new guidelines that include: limiting the number of staff and guests, no clubhouse access, and compliance with social distancing guidelines.

“During the recent quarantine period, many people have missed the opportunity to be outside enjoying activities with friends and family,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing. “We are excited to offer people a chance to come out and enjoy the shooting sports again.”

Located in East Alton, Illinois, less than 45 minutes from downtown St. Louis, the Winchester Trap & Skeet Facility offers American Trap, Skeet and 5-Stand clay target games while the Pistol Range has covered shooting stations with provided targets and target stands.

The Winchester staff is fully prepared to offer a fun sport shooting experience. Due to Covid-19, Shooting Facilities staff members will abide by all health and safety requirements as issued by the State of Illinois. For more information, visit winchestergunrange.com .

Current Hours:

Wednesday & Thursday, 2:00pm-8:00pm

Saturday & Sunday, 9:00am-4:00pm

Pricing:

All Prices Include Ammunition and Targets

$11.00 per round, 12 & 20 gauge – Members

$14.00 per round, 12 & 20 gauge - Non-members

$12.00 per round, 28 gauge & .410 - Members

$15.00 per round, 28 gauge & .410 - Non-members

Handgun pricing varies by caliber.

Address:

Route 140 & Powder Mill Rd., East Alton, IL 62024

Trap & Skeet Facility Phone: 618-258-2633

Pistol Range Phone: 618-258-2629

